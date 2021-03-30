Three constables dead as car turns turtle in Muzaffarnagar

Three police constables died and two sustained injuries when their private car turned turtle after hitting an electric poll on Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar link road on Tuesday afternoon. The injured have been admitted to a Meerut hospital, said police.

According to police, the accident took place when police constable Ajay Kumar and four others were going to Sohjani Tagan police outpost on the outskirts of Muzaffarnagar for post-Holi revelry duty. Three policemen died on the spot. Kumar was posted at Muzaffarnagar’s Mansoorpur police stations.

“The deceased police constables have been identified as Ajay Vats, Pradeep Kumar and Mahendra. Those injured – Pravesh and Naresh Kumar – have been admitted to a Meerut hospital. All of them were posted at different police stations in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad districts,” said Ashish Pratap Singh, Deputy SP, Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.