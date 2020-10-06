Three Cong leaders detained for lifting garbage in Surat

Congress leaders detained in Surat on Monday. (Express photo)

Three Congress leaders in Surat, including party’s city vice-president Deep Naik, were detained after they took a tractor around Umra area and lifted garbage lying along the road as a mark of protest against the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday. The police picked them up before they were to dump the waste outside the Athwa zone office of the SMC, and released them after a couple of hours.

Police officers from Umra police station who reached the spot stopped the tractor and took Naik, alongwith two Congress leaders Gaurang Patel and Faisal Rangooni, to the police station.

The tractor driver was released on the spot, while the three Congress leaders were kept at the police station for three hours and later released.

“Since the last few days, the local residents behind Sargam shopping centre were complaining about the garbage lying on the roadside and despite repeated complaints to SMC Athwa zone office, nobody turned up. We decided to lift the garbage and posted a video of it on Facebook. This posh area falls under the Choryasi constituency, represented by BJP MLA Harsh Sanghvi, and the ward represented by Standing Committee Chairman of SMC Anil Goplani,” Naik said

He further added, “We don’t know why the police had detained us and kept us in the police station for three hours. We were just lifting the garbage.”

Umra Police Inspector M L Salunke said, “We detained the three Congress leaders under CrPC Section 68 and later released them under CrPC Section 69. They were on their way to throw collected garbage at Ath-wa Zone office, but we stopped them after getting information from our field constables.”

