Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail near Igatpuri, no injuries so far

Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Igatpuri in Nashik district on Mumbai Disivion at 2 am during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. No injuries have been reported so far. The three coaches, S-12, S-13 and the pantry car, derailed between TGR 1 and Igatpuri before entering platform two.

Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Friday with heavy rains lashing parts of the state. State capital Mumbai experiences heavy showers in many places. Incidents of waterlogging were reported from many areas. Many flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport due to bad weather while trains were running on a delay of an average 20 minutes.

More details are awaited.

