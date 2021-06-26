J&K: Three civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security personnel in the Barbarshah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

According to a police official, quoted by news agency PTI, the militants had targeted a joint party of the CRPF and J&K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm.

The grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants.

The attack comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir for three and a half hours on Thursday, his first direct engagement with them in almost two years.

During the meeting, PM Modi assured the Valley’s leaders that his government was committed to reviving the democratic process through Assembly elections as early as possible and sought their participation in the delimitation exercise.

Among those who attended the meeting were at the Prime Minister’s residence were former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), former Deputy CMs and heads of all parties in J&K.

Many of the leaders underwent long detentions following the stripping of the erstwhile state’s special status and its division into two Union Territories.

While the issue of reinstating Article 370 was raised at the meeting, especially by Mehbooba Mufti, the government, sources said, took the stand that the matter was sub judice and the Supreme Court would take a decision on it.