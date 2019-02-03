Three Chinese, 2 others arrested for ‘carrying cow meat’

FIVE persons, including three Chinese nationals, were arrested on Friday at Khapa village in Nagpur district for allegedly carrying cow meat in a vehicle. The five were produced before a court in Saoner, a tahsil town near Nagpur, on Saturday. They were remanded to magisterial custody.

“A Mahindra Scorpio vehicle was intercepted near Khapa police station around 11-11.45 am on January 18 following specific information. On searching the vehicle, a plastic bag carrying red meat weighing about 7-10 kg was found. A sample was sent for examination and was found to be cow meat. The five were placed under arrest under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act on Friday,” stated a press note issued by Nagpur Rural Police.

“The three Chinese persons are technicians working for China Coal India Pvt Ltd, set up as a joint venture of India and China, and are here to work on production augmentation project at a mine operated by Manganese Ore India Limited near Khapa,” the press note added.

The Chinese nationals were identified as Li Chyo Chung, 55, Lu Weng Chang, 51, Lu Whong Kong, 53. The two others with them were identified as Afroz Sheikh Mohammad Sheikh, 29, and Devendra Nagrale, 31.

Kong was admitted to a hospital due to ill health, the press note added.