Three ceasefire incidents along LoC in past few weeks: Army Chief

THREE INCIDENTS of ceasefire violation with a direct post-on-post fire have taken place in the last few weeks on the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General M M Naravane said Saturday. He said way back in 2003 too, such incidents had spiralled into regular firings, which, in effect, rendered the ceasefire agreement ineffective.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Naravane mentioned that while women have been allowed in the non-combat streams of the Army, they are unlikely to be allowed into the infantry, armoured and mechanised infantry in the near future.

Talking about the situation with Pakistan along the LoC, he said the renewed understanding to follow the ceasefire agreement in February worked till July, but “from the end of July, these sporadic incidents have started again. It is again following the pattern of 2003 when it started with one odd incident, and then rose to as good as not having a ceasefire.”

He said that over the last month, “we again see renewed attempts at infiltration” and have foiled “two or three” such attempts. But beyond that too, he said, “there have been three incidents of proper ceasefire violation, that is, one post firing at the other post, mostly in the area of Shamshabari Range, in North Kashmir.”

While not linking it to the changed situation in Afghanistan, the Army Chief said in the early 2000s, “definitely we had foreign terrorists of Afghan origin” in Jammu and Kashmir. “There is reason to believe that the same thing might happen once again, that once the situation in Afghanistan stabilises, we could see an inflow of these fighters from Afghanistan”.

Expressing concern about the spurt in terrorist-related incidents in Kashmir recently, he said killing of civilians was “reprehensible”.

On the possibility of a two-front war, Naravane said the “possibility of a collusive scenario will always be there” between Pakistan and China, but beyond the military too, “at a national, political, diplomatic level, all steps will be taken to ensure that we don’t come to a situation where we are facing two enemies at the same time.” However, in case it happens, “we have our strategies in place”.