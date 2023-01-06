scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Three boys held in Bihar for throwing stones at train

In a statement, the Kishanganj police said a case was registered on Thursday in connection with the incident that took place two days ago.

The semi-high speed electric train, running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal, passes through Bihar with a brief halt at Barsoi in Katihar district, adjoining Kishanganj.
Three boys held in Bihar for throwing stones at train
Three minor boys were on Thursday nabbed by police in Kishanganj district of Bihar in connection with a recent incident of stone pelting at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train.

A case was subsequently registered under the Railway Act after information was received from railway officials that a coach of the Vande Bharat Express was vandalised by stone pelters on January 3, police said. A video footage of the incident was examined, they added.

A case was subsequently registered under the Railway Act after information was received from railway officials that a coach of the Vande Bharat Express was vandalised by stone pelters on January 3, police said. A video footage of the incident was examined, they added.

“Four boys, all aged 14, of Nimal village under the Potiya police station area were identified. Three of them were nabbed and produced before the juvenile justice board. A search is on for the fourth teenager,” said the police.—PTI Inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:21 IST
