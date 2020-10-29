J&K: Three BJP workers shot dead by militants in Kulgam

The party workers were rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival (Representational)

Three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

“Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. He said the party workers were rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Reacting to the incident, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat and may their families find strength during this difficult time.”

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings. In a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, the TRF said “crematoriums will get overbooked”.

In August this year, militants shot dead a BJP sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, at Vessu in Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A day previously, another BJP sarpanch, Arif Ahmad, was shot at and injured at Qazigund’s Akhran village.

The same month, several BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir had resigned in panic after suspected militants shot at and critically injured a leader of the party in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

On July 8, militants had killed a senior BJP leader, Sheikh Waseem Bari, along with his father and brother – both of whom were BJP workers as well – in Bandipore.

Since June, eight members of the BJP have been killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Inputs from PTI)

