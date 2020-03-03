Three ‘BJP supporters’ held for goli maaro slogans in Kolkata

BJP supporters arrive at Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh/File) BJP supporters arrive at Amit Shah’s rally in Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh/File)

Kolkata Police on Sunday night arrested three “BJP supporters” for raising ‘goli maaro’ (shoot the traitors) slogans while they were on their way to attend Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally.

Dhruva Basu, Pankaj Prasad, and Surendra Kumar Tewary were arrested on Sunday night after a complaint was lodged at the New Market police station. They were booked under IPC Sections 153 A, 505, 506 and 34.

The accused were produced at Bankshall Court. Prasad and Tewary were sent to two days of police custody while Basu was granted interim bail.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked how many people have been arrested for azadi slogans —a common feature of rallies against the CAA and NRC. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “From Jadavpur University to other places, azadi slogans were raised… How many were booked for raising anti-national slogans? That means Mamata Banerjee is supporting such slogans. Now if some people shout slogans against such people, action is taken. How is this justified?”

