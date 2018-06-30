Three Bank of Maharashtra officials granted bail in DSK fraud case

The court had Wednesday granted bail to bank’s current CEO and MD Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe in connection with the case. The court had Wednesday granted bail to bank’s current CEO and MD Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe in connection with the case.

A special court in Pune Friday granted bail to three senior executives of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) who were arrested in connection with the Rs 2043 crore fraud case against Pune-based DSK group.

Special judge R N Sardesai passed the order granting bail to former CEO and managing director of Bank of Maharashtra Sushil Muhnot, bank’s executive director Rajendra Kumar Gupta, and zonal manager Nityanand Sadashiv Deshpande against a surety of Rs 50,000 and on the condition that they must not leave the country.

The court had Wednesday granted bail to bank’s current CEO and MD Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe in connection with the case.

All four were arrested by the economic offences wing of the Pune police last week on charges that they had violated rules in sanctioning a loan to a DSK group company which is being investigated for a Rs 2043 crore fraud and cheating of its investors.

Along with them, two officials of the D S Kulkarni Developers Limited, chartered accountant Sunil Madhukar Ghatpande, and chief engineer and vice-president Rajiv Dullabh Das Nevaskar, were also arrested. Their bail plea is still being heard.

On Thursday, police submitted a 41-page report against Ghatpande and Nevaskar detailing their role in the case. Police claimed that Ghatpande misrepresented the actual financial health of the company in the audit reports between 2006 and 2017. Ghatpande’s role in transferring of Rs 1083 crores in the accounts of eight partnership firms started by DSK is also being probed.

Nevaskar has been accused by the police of wrong doings in the land deals for a real estate project in Fursungi in Pune.

Ghatpande’s lawyer argued that police had not produced any evidence against his client. “In the 41-page report nothing much is said about the role of Ghatpande in this case. Ghatpande worked as a chartered accountant for DSKDL and no other firms of the DSK group, in which the investors were made to invest their money on assurances of attractive returns,” lawyer S K Jain said.

Police have so far booked 19 persons in this case. The promoter of the DSK group, D S Kulkarni, his wife Hemanti, son Shirish, and ten others were arrested.

CBI books suspended BoM official

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch has booked a now suspended senior officer of BoM, who as the manager of various branches of the bank, allegedly siphoned off over Rs 2.56 crore by making over 3,200 fraudulent transactions.

