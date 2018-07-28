Three arrested for waving black flags at Amit Shah’s convoy in UP

Shah’s four-hour itinerary in the city was packed with temple visits, religious functions and meetings with seers. (Express file photo) Shah’s four-hour itinerary in the city was packed with temple visits, religious functions and meetings with seers. (Express file photo)

Three people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly waving black flags and jumping in front of BJP chief Amit Shah’s convoy here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in the Dhoomanganj area, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Shrivastav said.

The protesters claimed to be members of the Samajwadi Party’s student wing, Dhoomanganj SHO Sandeep Mishra said, adding that they were arrested on the charge of breach of peace.

A purported video of the incident showing police personnel manhandling the protesters went viral on social media.

Shah’s four-hour itinerary in the city was packed with temple visits, religious functions and meetings with seers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App