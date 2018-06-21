Three arrested for rape and murder of minors in Punjab

The accused threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke to anyone about the rape and murder The accused threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke to anyone about the rape and murder

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three men who allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy after he saw them raping his elder sister in a village in Patiala district on June 15.

Kuldeep, Jugraj and Gurjant had entered the victims’ home in Ghagga village while their parents were away and after sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl, they strangulated the boy, Station House Officer Gurmeet Singh said. The body was hung from a hook inside the house to make it look like suicide, he added.

The accused threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke to anyone about the rape and murder, he said. However, the girl disclosed the incident to her parents on June 19, said the SHO. A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

Police said the accused were arrested from village Harchandpur in Patiala.

