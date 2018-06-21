Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Three arrested for rape and murder of minors in Punjab

Three arrested for rape and murder of minors in Punjab

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. Police said the accused were arrested from village Harchandpur in Patiala.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: June 21, 2018 6:52:31 pm
minor rape and murder The accused threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke to anyone about the rape and murder
Top News

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three men who allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy after he saw them raping his elder sister in a village in Patiala district on June 15.

Kuldeep, Jugraj and Gurjant had entered the victims’ home in Ghagga village while their parents were away and after sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl, they strangulated the boy, Station House Officer Gurmeet Singh said. The body was hung from a hook inside the house to make it look like suicide, he added.

The accused threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she spoke to anyone about the rape and murder, he said. However, the girl disclosed the incident to her parents on June 19, said the SHO. A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

Police said the accused were arrested from village Harchandpur in Patiala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now