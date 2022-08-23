Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for lapses that led to the firing of a Brahmos missile from a base in Haryana in March this year, which landed in Pakistan near the town of Mian Channu.
A statement issued by the IAF said that deviation from Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) led to the firing of the missile and these three officers have been held responsible for it. According to reports received, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader.
A Court of Inquiry into the incident had been held by the IAF and was presided upon by Air Vice Marshal RK Sinha, Assistant Vice Chief of Air Staff (Operations).
The IAF statement said that a Brahmos missile was accidentally fired on March 9 2022 and that a Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.
“These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Govt with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on Aug 23, 2022,” the IAF said.
Following the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement in Parliament assuring the two Houses that the missile system was very reliable and safe. “Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time,” he had said in his statement.
