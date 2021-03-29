Threats to academic freedom have always existed, it’s on leadership to deal with them: Pune University Vice-chancellor

Karmalkar himself has been at the receiving end of the ire of politicians. He had been pulled up for announcing the reopening of colleges and left out of several important committees. (File)

As a debate rages across the country over the “threat to academic freedom” and rising political interference in universities post the incident at Delhi’s Ashoka University — where the resignations of senior faculty members Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian led to widespread protests – Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Dr Nitin Karmalkar, admitted that threats and external pressures are not alien to academic institutions.

Karmalkar, who was attending an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, was asked if there has been any perceptible threat to academic freedom and increase in external pressures on universities over the last few years.

“Threats to academic freedom have always existed. To a great extent, it depends on the leadership. During my student days, I distinctly remember Vice-Chancellor V G Bhide, who was leading the institution… he was the kind who never listened. There are always going to be checks, it all depends on how much importance you give to them, how much entry you allow them on the campus. To a great extent, we have to listen to them. But one has to demarcate an area, how much you will allow them. Beyond which, you have to resist,” said Karmalkar.

The vice-chancellor was asked to express his opinion on the current debate on academic freedom, triggered by the recent resignations at the Asoka University.

In his resignation letter, Mehta, a staunch critic of the central government, said founders of the university had made it abundantly clear that his association with the institution was a political liability. Following Mehta’s exit, Subramanian resigned too. The resignations not only sparked off a widespread students’ protest at the university, it also prompted senior academicians from across the country and abroad to lend their support to the professors, and protest against the “attack on academic freedom”.

Karmalkar himself has been at the receiving end of the ire of politicians. He had been pulled up for announcing the reopening of colleges and left out of several important committees. The SPPU Senate, in its meeting last month, marked its protest against the state government’s snub to the V-C.

However, Karmalkar said he has so far been successful in keeping political interference off campus. “I would call myself very successful in this attempt, to the extent of 80-90 per cent of not giving ‘them’ entry. As head of the institution, we have to stand by our people. Fortunately, we haven’t had such extreme situations so far. But yes, at times of recruitment and selections, we have had calls coming in. If you give in and compromise quality, then you are done. So far, I have not done it,” he said.