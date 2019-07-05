Toggle Menu
‘Threat to nation’: Kerala House resolution demands end to lynchings

Days after 24-year-old Tabriz Ansari died following a mob attack in a village in Jharkhand, the Kerala Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning mob lynchings, demanding an end to such barbarities.

The resolution said there has been a four-fold increase in mob lynchings since 2014, and most of these crimes have been committed by self-styled vigilantes. It said that such crimes increased from 5 per cent in 2010 to 20 per cent in 2017.

“Mob lynching is the brutal crime against humaneness. Emergence of the thought that law can be taken into hand with the backing of power and money is a threat to the very security of the nation. Mob lynching has to be eradicated forever to ensure the diversity and unity of the country and protection of every Indian citizen. Kerala, the land of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, has the responsibility to tell the country the path of humaneness, prudence and love,” it said.

The resolution stated that if incidents of mob lynching are allowed to recur, the democratic, judicial and law and order system would collapse.

