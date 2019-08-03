3 thrashed in Gujarat say attacked over ‘Shri Ram’ chant; cops deny claim

Police in Gujarat’s Godra arrested six people on Friday for assaulting three minor boys.

Advertising

According to a complaint filed by the father of one of the boys, his son and his two friends were out on Thursday night when the attack happened. The complaint says that the three were thrashed for not chanting ‘Shri Ram’.

However, Panchmahals SP Leena Patil told The Indian Express, “(The) boys had been involved in an altercation and the attack didn’t happen because of not chanting Shri Ram.”

“We scanned the CCTV footage on the route and one of the cameras captured them. All the six accused were arrested. They were booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting.), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),” Patil said.

Advertising

The three victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged from hospital Friday.

The police have, however, not released the names of the accused.