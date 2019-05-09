Toggle Menu
Thrashed for bid to steal piglet, UP man hangs selfhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/thrashed-for-bid-to-steal-piglet-up-man-hangs-self-5718068/

Thrashed for bid to steal piglet, UP man hangs self

Bisalpur Circle Officer Praveen Malik said preliminary investigation revealed that Arjun’s friends Raja and Ranjeet visited him on Tuesday morning and asked to arrange for a piglet.

Uttar pradesh, UP man thrashed for stealing, UP suicide, Pilibhit man suicide, UP police
A case has been registered against three of his neighbours on charges of assault and abetment to suicide.

Hours after he was thrashed in public for allegedly stealing a piglet from a neighbour’s house, a 27-year-old sanitation worker, who was scheduled to marry a second time on Wednesday, ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Bisalpur area of Pilibhit district on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against three of his neighbours on charges of assault and abetment to suicide. No one was arrested as police were collecting evidence at the time of going to press. The contract worker, Arjun Balmiki, was employed with the Bisalpur Municipal Board.

His father, Rajendra Balmiki, registered a police complaint against the three neighbours. They were identified as Babloo Balmiki, Sonu Balmiki and Rahul Balmiki.

The autopsy report is still awaited. Bisalpur Circle Officer Praveen Malik said preliminary investigation revealed that Arjun’s friends Raja and Ranjeet visited him on Tuesday morning and asked to arrange for a piglet.

Advertising

“Raja told the police that he along with Arjun and Ranjeet went to neighbour Babloo’s house, who keeps piglets, at noon. Raja said Arjun picked up a piglet and was about to return when one of Babloo’s family members spotted the three friends and thrashed them,” said Malik.

Arjun returned home around 2 pm when no one from his family was there, said Malik.

Bisalpur Station House Officer Jai Prakash Yadav said the suicide came to light when Arjun’s mother, Sushila Devi, found him hanging.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in Dantewada gunfight
2 ‘FCRA violation case’: NGO says ‘victimisation’ as Indira Jaising raised procedure issue in CJI case
3 Milind Ekbote, aides ‘attacked’, he blames former supporter; 53 booked