Thrashed for bid to steal piglet, UP man hangs self

Hours after he was thrashed in public for allegedly stealing a piglet from a neighbour’s house, a 27-year-old sanitation worker, who was scheduled to marry a second time on Wednesday, ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Bisalpur area of Pilibhit district on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against three of his neighbours on charges of assault and abetment to suicide. No one was arrested as police were collecting evidence at the time of going to press. The contract worker, Arjun Balmiki, was employed with the Bisalpur Municipal Board.

His father, Rajendra Balmiki, registered a police complaint against the three neighbours. They were identified as Babloo Balmiki, Sonu Balmiki and Rahul Balmiki.

The autopsy report is still awaited. Bisalpur Circle Officer Praveen Malik said preliminary investigation revealed that Arjun’s friends Raja and Ranjeet visited him on Tuesday morning and asked to arrange for a piglet.

“Raja told the police that he along with Arjun and Ranjeet went to neighbour Babloo’s house, who keeps piglets, at noon. Raja said Arjun picked up a piglet and was about to return when one of Babloo’s family members spotted the three friends and thrashed them,” said Malik.

Arjun returned home around 2 pm when no one from his family was there, said Malik.

Bisalpur Station House Officer Jai Prakash Yadav said the suicide came to light when Arjun’s mother, Sushila Devi, found him hanging.