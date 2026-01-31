Thousands participate in ‘Save Manipur’ rally, demand resettlement of displaced people, preservation of territorial integrity

The rally saw people of different communities, including Meitei Muslims, tribal groups, along with Jains, Punjabis, Marwaris and Bengalis, march from Tiddim Ground to Thou Ground, covering a distance of nearly five kilometres.

Written by: Jimmy Leivon
3 min readImphalJan 31, 2026 07:44 PM IST
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) turned out in massive numbers, many travelling from relief camps and affected localities.
Raising slogans like “no compromise on Manipur’s integrity,” “stop proxy war” and “long live Manipur”, thousands of people participated in a rally – one of the biggest the state has seen in recent years – in Imphal on Saturday.

Spearheaded by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur’s Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella group of several Meitei civil bodies, the Manipur Kanba Khongchat or ‘Save Manipur rally’ was held with the aim to send out the message that people stand united against any policy to fragment the state, and to demand resettlement of people displaced by the ethnic conflict, the organisers said.

The rally saw people of different communities, including Meitei Muslims, tribal groups, along with Jains, Punjabis, Marwaris and Bengalis, march from Tiddim Ground to Thou Ground, covering a distance of nearly five kilometres. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) turned out in massive numbers, many travelling from relief camps and affected localities.

Normal life across the state was affected, with business establishments remaining shut and schools and colleges closed in answer to the call given by COCOMI a few days ago.

Citing the massive turnout, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the rally is meant to “send out a clear message” to the Centre.

“The people of Manipur had repeatedly pursued the Government of India with urgent demands for resettlement of IDPs and resolution of the crisis, but a deliberate false narrative was being pushed to portray the situation as merely an ethnic conflict with no responsibility on the Centre’s part,” Athouba told mediapersons.

“The people waited, tolerated, and endured grave and repeated human rights violations. Yet the entire population of Manipur has effectively been kept in a hostage-like situation for over two-and-a-half years now,” said the COCOMI leader.

Story continues below this ad

After the rally concluded at Thou ground in Imphal West district, a public convention was held where several resolutions were adopted. These include demand for immediate abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki armed groups, a concrete policy for IDPs to ensure their rehabilitation and resettlement within a defined timeframe, to stop cross-border activities of Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups, and preservation of the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed the tripartite SoO agreement with the government of India and Manipur on August 22, 2008. Since then, successive governments have been extending the agreement after it expired. The pact was last extended on September 4, 2025, in New Delhi.

