Thousands participate in ‘Save Manipur’ rally, demand resettlement of displaced people, preservation of territorial integrity

Raising slogans like “no compromise on Manipur’s integrity,” “stop proxy war” and “long live Manipur”, thousands of people participated in a rally – one of the biggest the state has seen in recent years – in Imphal on Saturday.

Spearheaded by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur’s Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella group of several Meitei civil bodies, the Manipur Kanba Khongchat or ‘Save Manipur rally’ was held with the aim to send out the message that people stand united against any policy to fragment the state, and to demand resettlement of people displaced by the ethnic conflict, the organisers said.

The rally saw people of different communities, including Meitei Muslims, tribal groups, along with Jains, Punjabis, Marwaris and Bengalis, march from Tiddim Ground to Thou Ground, covering a distance of nearly five kilometres. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) turned out in massive numbers, many travelling from relief camps and affected localities.