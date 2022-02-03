Thousands of employees march to Vijayawada protesting pay revision

Thousands of Andhra Pradesh government employees and teachers marched on the streets of Vijayawada city in protest against the recent pay revision on Thursday.

The BRTS Road resembled a sea of humanity as the agitating employees and teachers from across Andhra Pradesh undertook the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally, demanding that the government immediately withdraw the “dark orders” related to pay revision.

Probably the largest public protest/gathering (barring political meetings) in the recent times in #AndhraPradesh. Despite police putting up check points everywhere, employees gathered in massive numbers to register their protest #PRC #EmployeePRC pic.twitter.com/NTQwo6Q7R1 — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 3, 2022

“This is a historic struggle. Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us,” the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders said, addressing the large gathering.

They rejected the ruling YSR Congress’ claim that vested interests were behind the employees’ agitation.

Andhra: Despite the massive police deployment, Govt employees in the state managed to gather in thousands to register their protest on the #PRC issue #AndhraPradesh #EmployeePRC #ChaloVijayawada pic.twitter.com/Zl2skzm0tz — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 3, 2022

“This government should realise what the power of employees is. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people,” the Struggle Committee leaders said.

They said staff of electricity department and the State Road Transport Corporation too would be joining the indefinite strike.

‘This is not war, it is our anguish’: APJAC calls for indefinite strike from 6 Feb after ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ #ChaloVijayawada #APJAC #IndefiniteStrike https://t.co/3Clc0ltGj9 — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 3, 2022

For the past few days, the AP government employees, teachers and pensioners are strongly opposing the recent pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their interests.

Rather than a hike, the salary revision orders only resulted in pay cuts to all, they said.

From February 5, the employees would adopt “non-cooperation”, ahead of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.