scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Thousands of employees march to Vijayawada protesting pay revision

For the past few days, the AP government employees, teachers and pensioners are strongly opposing the recent pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their interests.

By: PTI | Amravati |
Updated: February 3, 2022 7:41:02 pm
State government employees of various departments on the way to BRTS Road to participate in 'Chalo Vijayawada' being organised by the PRC Sadhana Samithi in Vijayawada on Thursday. | PTI

Thousands of Andhra Pradesh government employees and teachers marched on the streets of Vijayawada city in protest against the recent pay revision on Thursday.

The BRTS Road resembled a sea of humanity as the agitating employees and teachers from across Andhra Pradesh undertook the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally, demanding that the government immediately withdraw the “dark orders” related to pay revision.

“This is a historic struggle. Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us,” the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee leaders said, addressing the large gathering.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

They rejected the ruling YSR Congress’ claim that vested interests were behind the employees’ agitation.

“This government should realise what the power of employees is. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people,” the Struggle Committee leaders said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They said staff of electricity department and the State Road Transport Corporation too would be joining the indefinite strike.

For the past few days, the AP government employees, teachers and pensioners are strongly opposing the recent pay revision, saying it was detrimental to their interests.

Rather than a hike, the salary revision orders only resulted in pay cuts to all, they said.

From February 5, the employees would adopt “non-cooperation”, ahead of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement