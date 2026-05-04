Thousands join J&K L-G Sinha’s anti-drug padyatra, 518 peddlers arrested in 22 days

Thousands of people, including government employees and students, joined Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a march against drug abuse as part of the government’s 100-day ‘nasha mukt’ (drug-free) Jammu & Kashmir campaign.

In his speech after the padyatra, Sinha urged people to come together to “build a Jammu and Kashmir where no child is lost to drugs” and “no family is broken by addiction”.

On Sunday, a large number of people from across the Kashmir Valley assembled in Srinagar to take part in a two-kilometre padyatra to show their concern over drug abuse. Holding placards against drug abuse and its effects, participants danced to the beat of drums as they marched on the roads.