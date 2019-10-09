‘Thought I’d come say hello to them for Dussehra’: Karti outside ED office

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the INX Media laundering case. On his way out, when Karti was asked by the media about the purpose of being at the law enforcement agency, he said he was there to wish them on Dussehra.

In a 12-second video posted on ANI, Karti, accompanied by his lawyer, quips: “I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra.”

#WATCH Delhi: Karti Chidambaram appears before Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX Media money laundering case; says, ” I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra”. pic.twitter.com/hI0sch3Ot5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019

Karti and his father are the key accused in the INX money laundering case.

The CBI registered an FIR on May 2017 alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time. ED filed a case against Karti on the basis of CBI’s FIR.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a corruption case filed against him by CBI.