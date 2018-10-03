Those who visit Agra for Taj will come here to see Patel statue: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The Chief Minister had earlier hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the Statue of Unity was “Made in China’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted Sardar Patel by doing so. The Chief Minister had earlier hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the Statue of Unity was “Made in China’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted Sardar Patel by doing so.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that once the Statue of Unity is inaugurated, people who come to see Taj Mahal in Agra would come to see the 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel in Narmada. He also said that Gujarat, which is now danga-mukt (free of riots), would be “phatak-mukt” (free of railway crossings) and hand pump-mukt (free of hand pumps).

Inaugurating a slew of projects, worth Rs 825 crore, here to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Rupani said: “On October 31, India will dedicate to the world, the tallest statue. Nobody is going to build a statue bigger than this in the coming 20-50 years, that is the kind of grand statue that we are about to dedicate, and Gujarat will be number one. People come to India to see the Taj Mahal, now they will also come to see the Statue of Unity.”

The Chief Minister had earlier hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the Statue of Unity was “Made in China’ and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted Sardar Patel by doing so.

“People who are unhappy that Sardar Patel is finally getting his due are shamelessly lying. ‘Statue of Unity’ is Made In India and Rahul Gandhi’s lies cannot change facts,” the CM had said. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the CM also announced the launch of Ro-Ro ferry from Dahej to Ghogha ports from October 12.

Appreciating the work of the Surat Municipal Corporation work in Swachhata Abhiyan, the CM said, “Surat has got name in cleanliness. It was in the past when this city was hit by plague. At present, there is Surat city is compared with the developed cities of different countries.”

He felicitated Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma, Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan and Surat District Collector Dhaval Patel for their attempts to curb pollution of Tapi river by preventing immersion of Ganesh idols during the recently concluded Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

