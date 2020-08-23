Those who spoke Tilak-taraju, Rome also chanting Ram: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath in the UP Assembly on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Amid pandemonium in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with Opposition members shouting slogans against the state government over the law and order situation and the Covid-19 crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday spoke at length about Ram and the construction of Ram temple and said that in India any work can be completed only with the name of Ram.

Taking on opposition BSP, SP and the Congress, Adityanath said those who created division in the society in the name of “tilak-taraju”, or ordered firing on “Ram Bhakts” are also reciting Ram in the name of “Parshuram” now.

Those who once used to speak the language of “Rome”, he asserted, have today started shouting “Ram-Ram” as well, and have realised the power of Ram.

Evidently taking on the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, which have criticised alleged atrocities against Brahmins in the state and have promised to a construct statue of Parshuram, Adityanath said: “Ram ka naam to aisa hai chahe Ram ke naam pe le lein, chahe Parshuram ke naam pe, ya mara-mara ke naam se. Bharat ke andar Ram naam se hi Baitarani paar honi wali hai (the name of Ram is such that you take it in the name of Ram, Parshuram or even recite mara-mara, in India, Baitarani can be crossed only in the name of Ram).”

On atrocities against Brahmins under his government — an allegation levelled especially by SP, Adityanath, without naming any party or leader, said these people are raising caste-based slogans today but when they were in power, BJP worker in Kannauj, Neeraj Mishra, was beheaded.

“These are the same people who would abuse the community by talking about tilak-taraju and are again trying to spread venom in the society. However, it is the work of Ram and would continue like this,” Adityanath said, apparently targeting BSP Chief Mayawati.

Adityanath also spoke about measures undertaken by his government to fight Covid-19. In an indirect reference of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, he said that a “namoona” had come from Delhi and asked questions about coronavirus. He asserted that UP, with a population of 23.78 crore, have seen 2,700 deaths due to Covid; the death rate is 1.6 per cent, the lowest in the country. Delhi, in contrast, with a population of 1.80 crore, has had 4,235 Covid, with a death rate of 2.7 percent.

