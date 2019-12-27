Those threatening Hindus would be forced to go to Pakistan: Kerala BJP leader

Recently, a video on social media showed a group of people from Kerala protesting at a hotel in Bahrain after its owner, who hails from Thrissur, supported the new Act. Recently, a video on social media showed a group of people from Kerala protesting at a hotel in Bahrain after its owner, who hails from Thrissur, supported the new Act.

BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan has said some people are threatening Hindus based in Gulf countries for their stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and added that those responsible would be “forced to go to Pakistan”.

“Indian Union Muslim League has unleashed communal elements. Certain persons are threatening the Hindus in Gulf. Such persons would be forced to go to Pakistan,” he said.

Gopalakrishnan said a hotel owned by a Kerala Hindu in Bahrain was targeted by people from Kerala after he supported the new citizenship law.

Recently, a video on social media showed a group of people from Kerala protesting at a hotel in Bahrain after its owner, who hails from Thrissur, supported the new Act.

Referring to the LDF government’s decision to suspend all activities related to updation of National Population Register in the state, Gopalakrishnan said, “(CM Pinarayi) Vijayan would be made to initiate the process in the state. Otherwise, Kerala would not get ration under the public distribution system.”

Gopalakrishan’s remarks come days after one Ajith Sreedharan, a doctor from Kerala, had to resign from a hospital in Doha after his comments in support of the new law triggered an uproar. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhran on Wednesday visited him at his residence in Kollam and offered him all help.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App