Those returning to Kerala from other states, abroad to be quarantined at home

In the past one month, 2.19 lakh people reached Kerala from abroad and other parts of India. At least 50,000 more are expected from abroad in the next four weeks. In the past one month, 2.19 lakh people reached Kerala from abroad and other parts of India. At least 50,000 more are expected from abroad in the next four weeks.

The Kerala government on Thursday prescribed home quarantine for all those who return to the state. Institutional quarantine will be only for those who do not have isolation facilities at their homes.

The government also decided to limit containment zones to micro ward level units.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday told the media that as per the opinion of the expert committee, the government was revising quarantine guidelines. All those returning to Kerala can go into home quarantine after giving a written affidavit. The arrival would be intimated to local police, and the local self-governing would have to ensure a room quarantine facility at the home. Otherwise, such persons can be shifted to institutions. If required, paid quarantine would be available, he said.

