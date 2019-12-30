Those opposing CAA are anti-Dalit: JP Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda. (File) BJP working president J P Nadda. (File)

THE RULING BJP on Sunday said those protesting against the amended citizenship law are anti-Dalit as the majority of the people who would be benefited from the legislation are from that community.

Addressing a programme organised by a Dalit group, BJP working president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “biggest protector”of the Dalits.

“Those who are opposing it are anti-Dalits. We should understand,” Nadda said, listing a few castes to which the expected beneficiaries of the amended law belong. He claimed 70 to 80 per cent of them are Dalits, adding that Dalit leaders opposing the law should be exposed.

Nadda accused the Congress of spearheading the campaign to “mislead” minorities over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stressed that the new law is all about giving citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries and not about taking away anyone’s citizenship.

At another event, Nadda reiterated that the people were “being misled” about the provisions of the law. “Nehru had signed a pact that India will take care of their people living here and they will take care of our people and minorities will be protected,” he said. “India being a secular country kept its word while Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country and East Pakistan became Bangladesh. With CAA, we just want that our Hindu, Sikh, Christian and other brothers, who have been tortured or not treated well, are welcomed home….”

