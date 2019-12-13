Follow Us:
Friday, December 13, 2019
  • ‘Those not wanting divisive democracy shall go to North Korea’: Meghalaya Governor backs Citizenship Bill

‘Those not wanting divisive democracy shall go to North Korea’: Meghalaya Governor backs Citizenship Bill

"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you dont want it go to North Korea," he said.

By: PTI | Shillong | Updated: December 13, 2019 9:47:19 pm
citizenship amendment bill, citizenship bill, cab protests, tathagata roy on cab, Meghalaya Governor tathagata roy, Meghalaya Governor on cab, north east cab protest, indian express Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy. (Express archive photo)

The Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want “divisive democracy” to go to North Korea.

A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you do not want it go to North Korea,” Roy tweeted during the day.

The Governor was apparently backing the new Citizenship Act.

“Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you dont want it go to North Korea,” he said.

His tweet came hours before protesters reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan, tried to breach security following which they were lathi-charged and tear-gassed leaving several of them seriously injured.

Two police personnel were also injured in the melee. The protesters were demanding the Governor to give his assent to the proposed ordinance that seeks mandatory registration of outsiders entering the state and at the same time for the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit in the state.

North Korea is ruled by dictator Kim Jong-Un.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement