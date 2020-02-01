“Those like Sharjeel should be shot dead”: BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Som’s remarks come days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur prompted a crowd with the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko”. Som’s remarks come days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur prompted a crowd with the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko”.

BJP MLA Sangeet Som has called for the public execution of activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was sent to police custody on Wednesday after being arrested for alleged seditious speech.

“People like Sharjeel Imam should be publicly hanged and shot dead. They are the people who call for the break-up of the nation. They should be given only such treatment,” said Sangeet Som on Thursday.

Som’s remarks come days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur prompted a crowd with the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko”. On Thursday, a 17-year-old gunman opened fire at protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student, amid heavy police presence in the area.

The MLA from Sardhana also alleged those protesting in Shaheen Bagh were being paid to do it.

The legislator, having previously served jail time for his alleged role during Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, claimed that the minor who shot at protesters in Jamia was a stooge of the Opposition. “If it is investigated by the police, it will be found that the boy was set up by Congress and all those sitting in the protests. He is merely a puppet being played at the hands of the Opposition, and it is a way to distract. We do not condone violent actions,” added Sangeet Som.

“The people sitting in Shaheen Bagh are being paid money. It must be investigated how they get paid and what is their status. These people have created an atmosphere of fear. They are not acting in the interests of the nation,” said Som.

