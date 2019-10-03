Those holding Indian passports are looked at with respect now, says PM Modi

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States and the United Nations has strengthened India’s image in the world along with infusing confidence among Indians across the world, the PM said in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, members and workers on his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s Ayushman Bharat scheme was discussed at the UN, during discussions on issues of environment and universal healthcare. “The largest healthcare scheme of the world was discussed,” Modi said.

He elaborated on how he was invited to speak at a seminar on terrorism hosted by the Kind of Jordan. “I was invited to speak. People from important countries were also there and what we say and express against terrorism was expressed by the King of Jordan who is a descendant of Prophet Muhammad. This is a matter of pride for India,” he added.

About his Howdy Modi event, the PM said, “During my America journey, the first event was in Houston. When I reached the UN after completing Houston event, all those I met, all events I went for, every event, would start with ‘Howdy Modi’. Leader of every country knew about Howdy Modi, how it went, where it was held every one would talk about it and had impression of it.”

Advertising

“The world look at those with Indian passport with respect… the changes in India has strengthened their courage. India’s pride has increased. Be it any country, Indians be it in small or big numbers, their respect has increased manifold. They are confident and are able to look anyone from the world into their eyes and talk to the confidently,” he said.

Thanking all those who worked hard for the event, Modi specifically mentioned Houston Mayor who worked hard to make it a success despite flood like situations there ahead of the event. He added representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties were present and thanked Trump for holding his hand and walking with him, without thinking about security, around the entire stadium.

In his address at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Modi said, “After winning elections in 2014, when I went to the UN for the first time, I had an opportunity to speak there. I appealed to the world for the International Yoga day. Of all the proposals received in the UN so far, the highest support received was for the International Yoga Day. It was passed in the shortest time in the 70-year history of the UN.”

“In 2019 when I visited the UN after winning the election, it seemed as if every country of the world has accepted India. There is a hope in the world that if there is any possibility of a change in the world, India would have a major contribution to it. India, because of its ideals, nature and culture, has the capability of taking the entire world along with it. I could realise this after meeting people there,” he said.

Modi also added that there was a Gandhi 150 event at the UN where several leaders of the world expressed their views. A postal stamp was also released on Gandhi. “This is why Gandhi is immortal. Gandhi is there today, Gandhi will be there tomorrow and Gandhi will be there for the coming generations he would be there for everyone,” Modi said.