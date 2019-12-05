Those framed in Bhima Koregaon violence case could soon get relief: Jayant Patil

Patil also said the government was willing to provide relief to those who were falsely implicated in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Patil also said the government was willing to provide relief to those who were falsely implicated in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

CABINET MINISTER Jayant Patil on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was not in favour of stalling infrastructure projects, He also indicated that those who were framed in cases related to the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence could soon get relief.

“The past government has invested money in some infrastructure projects for the state and for this reason we will have to ensure the completion of these projects. However, it is the endeavour of the new government to find ways to increase the efficiency of these projects and also reduce the cost burden on the state. We will not cause any hindrance to these projects. We are concerned about the state’s fiscal health, looking at its financial condition. No projects will be shut but some will be reviewed and a decision taken accordingly,” state cabinet minister Jayant Patil said.

With Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP antipathy to projects such as the bullet train, Aarey Metro car shed and Samruddhi Corridor, there is a fear that the new government could scrap these projects, in turn affecting investor confidence in the state.

On the issue of a loan waiver to farmers, Patil said farmers were a priority for the government. “This government is committed to the welfare of farmers. We will ensure that help reaches all those who require it,” Patil said.

He also said the government was willing to provide relief to those who were falsely implicated in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. “We have received memorandums from several people claiming that they were framed in connection with Koregaon Bhima (violence),” Patil said.

“The government wants to see nobody faces injustice… the government does not want to trouble anyone… the government’s view is to give relief to those who were framed in cases,” he added.

“But there is no need to create confusion and more importantly, I have not become the home minister of Maharashtra yet. All the rights are with the chief minister till the portfolios are allocated,” he said.

