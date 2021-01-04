Those calling Ram imaginary, now say he belongs to all: Yogi Adityanath

In an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Ram is not any personal property, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who used to call Ram imaginary has now realised the strength of his devotees and started saying that he belongs to everyone.

The remarks came a day after Akhilesh had said Ram belongs to everyone and that Ram and Krishna are not anyone’s personal properties.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 580 crore in his home district Gorakhpur, the CM said such people have changed their stand as they have failed in every other field. He added that his prayer was that their new wisdom should continue to prevail.

“You must have seen that the previous governments used to leave every conflict unsolved. They used to say that Ram is fictional. Yesterday, I was listening to him (Akhilesh) saying that Ram belongs to everyone. This is the change. Those who used to open fire at “Ram bhakts (devotees)” and say that Ram has no existence, are realising the power of Ram bhakts today and saying Ram belongs to everyone. This is what we used to say during kar sewa… do not oppose Ram Janmabhoomi or kar sewa. Finally, kar sewa of Ram bhakts has shown results,” the CM said.

He claimed that the Ram temple agitation by kar sewaks was never negative, but those opposing it had a negative thinking.

At a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh was asked if there will be religion-related promises in SP’s manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections. Akhilesh had said, “I am very religious. There is a temple in front of my house, inside my house.” He had added that even the CM residence he vacated has a beautiful temple built by him.

Earlier, during the event in Gorakhpur, the CM said entrepreneurs are now more than willing to come to Uttar Pradesh and invest because of the atmosphere of security and confidence. Referring to his recent visit to Mumbai, when the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond was listed, he said that since 2017, people’s perception has changed due to the development taking place, and the entrepreneurs, businessmen and film makers who came to meet him expressed their desire to invest in UP.

“The state, system and resources are same, only the government has changed and the positivity is visible. Now, the government is committed to development with a positive attitude. The eastern UP, once dubbed as backward, is now giving competition to any other region on the basis development. For this, the government is working with commitment, and development is our priority. All institutions will be held accountable for development-related work,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “successful control of Covid-19” and “arrangement of vaccines”, the CM said under hileadership, India has become the first country in the world to successfully achieve two vaccines.

“In all the Covid-19 hospitals, services have been provided free of cost to everyone. Nearly 5.73 lakh people were treated, became healthy and went back to their homes,” the CM said.

He said Covid-19 protocol was followed with the help of people’s cooperation. Now, when everything is under control, people have to maintain vigilance. Festivals are symbols of faith, but where every life is precious, people can take a break for some time, and not risk any life, he added.

He added that a software is being developed that will impart free coaching for competitive examinations to the youth of the state. It will soon start for aspiring IAS and IPS officers.

The projects, for which the CM laid the foundation stone, included a jail bypass four-lane road that will be built at a cost of Rs 99.04 crore, six-lane road widening from Nauhur to Padleganj at Rs 89.05 crore, 24-bed hospital in the district jail at Rs 1.25 crore and construction of government school for mentally challenged students at Rs 8.13 crore.