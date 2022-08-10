scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

PM Modi taunts Cong over Aug 5 protest: Those believing in black magic won’t earn people’s trust

PM Modi's remarks comes as the Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest wearing black clothes on August 5 and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 6:46:39 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition leaders for protesting in black clothes. (PTI/File)

Referring to the Opposition protest in black dresses on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said those who believe in black magic will never be able to earn the trust of people.

“We recently witnessed on August 5 how there was an attempt to spread black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their time of despair will end,” he said in his address at the inauguration of the 2G ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana, through video conferencing.

Continuing his diatribe against the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi said there are some people in our country who are trapped in negativity and immersed in despair.

“Even after repeatedly spreading lies against the government, the public is not ready to trust such people. In such desperation, these people are also now seen turning towards black magic,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks comes as the Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest wearing black clothes, in the Parliament House complex on August 5 and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment.

Commenting on ethanol blending, PM Modi stated that the country saved Rs 50,000 crore in foreign exchange by blending ethanol with petrol in the last seven-eight years.

Dedicating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation to the nation in Panipat, PM Modi said that the same amount of Rs 50,000 crore has gone to farmers. He added that the ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore will provide a permanent solution to the problem of stubble burning in farms.

The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his remark and said the nation wants him to talk about their problems but “jumlajeevi” keeps saying just anything.

Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes.

“They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but ‘jumlajeevi’ keeps saying anything,” he tweeted.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:38:57 pm
