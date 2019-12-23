Those behind UP arson, violence sitting in govt, says Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press meet in Lucknow. (Express) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press meet in Lucknow. (Express)

WITH THE protests against the new citizenship law claiming 16 lives in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that those behind the arson and violence were “sitting in the government (sarkar mein baithe hain).”

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister said: “Jahaan tak baat rahi dangon ki, dangaa karane waale toh sarkaar mein baithe hain. Kya pichle varsh logon ko yaad nahi hai, kaun log karate thay danga. Aur dange se laabh toh usi ko milega jo sarkaar mein rehte hain. Isiliye jaan boochkar, BJP nafrat phaila rahi hai, logon ko dara rahi hai. Aur kaise nafrat ki deewar aur badi paida ho jaye samaaj ke andar, uski tayyari BJP kar rahi hai, kyunki asli muddon BJP asafal hui hai.”

(“As far as the riots are concerned, the riot-mongers are sitting in the government. Don’t people remember who was behind the riots last year? Riots only benefit those in government. Hence, the BJP is intentionally spreading hatred and fear. It is trying to further strengthen the wall of hatred within society, because it has failed on the real issues.”)

Pointing to the countrywide protests, he said: “With one arrow, they have made so many people sad. The issue in Bengal and Assam is different. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other parts of the country, the people who are protesting don’t want any tinkering with the Constitution. The rights given to us by the Constitution must remain. Our Chief Minister is threatening people… He said in the Assembly ‘thoko’… The result is that innocent people have died. The CM is saying take revenge. All the deaths in Uttar Pradesh have happened due to the language of the CM and his government… in places where people went out to protest peacefully. This is our right, and the BJP and its government are denying people their right,” he said.

“The Samajwadi Party will never be in favour of an exercise like NRC. All this is being done intentionally because the BJP government has failed… Today, protests are happening not just in India… After Jamia and AMU, there is no university where protests were not held,” he said.

Alleging that police personnel were indulging in vandalism, he said: “If the government is identifying protesters based on videos, then it must also watch the videos which show injustice by the administration to those protesting peacefully. There are several such videos which are being circulated, where police personnel are seen indulging in vandalism and provoking people… If they are saying buses have been burnt, I would like to ask how the buses reached there. You would have the video of that too,” said the SP leader.

“The protests by SP workers were peaceful…. If there was violence, it was done at the government’s behest,” he said.

Asked about the government’s stand that the new citizenship law would not affect Indian nationals, he said: “I will give one example, in villages, no poor person has papers for his house… ask people there how many of them have papers. The poor don’t have papers.”

On the government’s announcement that those indulging in violence would be identified and their properties confiscated to pay for the damage to public property, he said: “Toh 2007 ka bhi jurmana de de mukhyamantri ji. Jo Gorakhpur mein dange hue thay, uska jurmana kaun dega. (The CM should also give compensation for 2007. Who will pay for the riots that happened in Gorakhpur in 2007).”

“(Public property) is being set on fire, on the government’s directions, so that people can be intimidated and the movement can be suppressed,” he said.

“Have mediapersons not faced injustice… Has a journalist sitting among us today not faced insults? Was it not said that his beard would be pulled out? Have you forgotten the talk of Diwali and Ramzan… of shamshaan and kabristan… Whose language could this be at a time when internet is suspended… when it is said that they will recognise protesters based on their clothes,” he said.

