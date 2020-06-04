Those back in Bihar don’t need to leave out of helplessness: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said people who have returned to Bihar do not need to leave the state and added that the state government is working towards generating more employment.

He also said the state government may revise its employment policy if the need arises.

In a video statement, he said, “People who have returned do not need to leave for other states because of helplessness. They can move out for better facilities and opportunities. We have spent over Rs 8,500 crore on a host of measures taken for them.”

The CM accused other states of not taking proper care of workers from Bihar. “After all, they had been working for those states. They should have been taken care of… It is also not proper to call them “pravasi” (migrant) because one cannot be called a migrant in one’s country,” he said.

He said that the state government has been trying to create additional job opportunities to ensure that those who have returned get jobs.

