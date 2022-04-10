Thomas praises CM at CPM event; state Congress seeks action

Defying party directive, five-time Congress MP and former Union minister K V Thomas on Saturday attended a seminar at the venue of CPI(M) party congress here and praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, prompting state Congress chief K Sudhakaran to write to party president Sonia Gandhi, recommending strict and befitting disciplinary action against Thomas.

Thomas, who has had a strained relation with the Congress, attended a seminar on “Centre-state relations” and backed the state government’s proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor, which the Congress has opposed.

Addressing Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as “comrades”, Thomas called the CM an able administrator. Stating his support for the rail corridor, he said, “Why should I oppose K-rail? If the project is beneficial for Kerala, all should stand united. Land has to be acquired for all projects. That Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the project should not be a reason for objecting to it — Vijayan is one of the best CMs and the pride of Kerala.”

He kept a major part of his speech on demonstrating his purportedly changing political loyalty.

In his letter to Sonia soon afterward, Sudhakaran stated that Thomas had denounced Congress’s ideology and political agenda, and his participation at the CPI(M) event had hurt sentiments of the families of 80 Congressmen who were killed by the Communists in Kannur over the years. He wrote that Thomas’s decision to attend the seminar was planned and that he had been in touch with CPI(M) for the last one year.

Sudhakaran told the media in Kannur that Thomas had betrayed the party and fitting action will be taken against him. “The party now regrets having given Thomas many positions over the years. He has gone to CPI(M) expecting positions,” Sudhakaran said.