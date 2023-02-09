This start-up incubator in Bastar district means serious business

From selling bamboo bicycles to a cloud kitchen supplying food made by Jagdalpur homemakers to locals, a start-up incubator by the Bastar district administration is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to encouraging its youth to become self-sustainable.

THINK-B, which stands for Technological Hub for Innovation Network and Knowledge-Bastar, scouts for talented companies or individuals working in innovative fields across the district and helps them create business models to scale up their organizations. The 2021 initiative is the brainchild of Rajat Bansal, the former collector of Bastar.

Bansal, now the collector and district magistrate of Balodabazar-Bhatapara, said, “The Bastar administration launched THINK-B to encourage the growth of entrepreneurship by promoting start-up opportunities to cater to the employment needs of the district’s educated youth. THINK-B has generated commercial and social entrepreneurship ventures in the region, along with an environment of innovation. THINK-B is empowering the locals to work for locals by utilizing local resources.”

Bansal is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021. The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country. Bansal won in the Start-up and Innovations category.

Sanathkumar Sahu, a college professor in Jagdalpur and a THINK-B stakeholder, said, “If the youth don’t get jobs, they have the option to start their own businesses now.”

Achint Gulati, the manager and coordinator of the THINK-B incubation centre, said, “We are currently working with over 15 start-ups. Our selection process for start-ups is exhaustive. It involves checking the technological viability of an idea, its marketability and its profitability in the long run before it is pitched to a team of experts from institutes affiliated with us.”

The affiliated institutes, including Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, and Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), provide mentor support, training on management skills, technical support, free office space, etc.

The Indian Express visited Bastar to speak to five entrepreneurs who have benefited from their association with this incubator. Mom’s Food, a cloud kitchen supplying food made by homemakers to Jagdalpur residents, is the brainchild of Manoj Sahu. The mining engineer started the company in 2019 with a government grant of Rs 33,000. After THINK-B stepped in, he went from 1,500 to 5,000 orders per month.

Manoj, 26, said, “I started out with 24 homemakers. In October 2021, I joined THINK-B, where I learnt about management skills, quality checks, legal matters, etc. Today, 90 homemakers and 8 delivery persons work for me.”

Asif Khan, a former consultant with Tata Trusts, and his sister Rukhsar co-founded Naturescape, a start-up working to revive bamboo art in rural areas. Fifteen tribal artisans make bamboo bicycles, bottles, trays, lamps and mirrors at their Dantewada workshop.

Asif, 31, said, “THINK-B showcased our product at an international dance festival and an exhibition in Delhi. We ended up selling 14 bamboo bicycles. It advised us to make other products to ensure our survival since bamboo bicycles cost Rs 35,000 each.”

Professional dancer Bhumika Saha, 23, said attending regular sessions by business experts helped her “think like an entrepreneur and make the best of the resources at her disposal”. “Now I use my room as my studio and the THINK-B office space to edit and upload my videos,” she said.

Vimla Bhol, 27, who founded NoDoubts Academy, a start-up that provides home tuition for both school and college students, said, “This journey would have been very difficult without THINK-B.”

Bastar-based Gaurav Kushwaha and Ayush Shrivastava, both 28, started Lokabazar, a handicraft e-commerce start-up, in 2020 after they realized that the new generation of tribal artisans did not find their traditional occupations lucrative. Lokabazar sales touched Rs 25 lakh after some help from THINK-B in 2021.

Gaurav said, “We started Lokabazar to bridge the gap between artisans from villages and platforms like Amazon but made sales of just Rs 8 lakh. THINK-B helped us improve our sales.”