‘No SIM card, no loan’: Why this ‘Rahul Gandhi’ wants to get rid of his surname

Ever heard of someone who wants to get rid of the ‘Gandhi’ surname?

While famous Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is battling organisational challenges, this 22-year-old namesake of his is faced with struggles to prove his identity.

Rahul, a textile trader, wants to get rid of his surname. He says he is fed up with the difficulties he encounters trying to convince others that he is not a “fake person”.

“I have an Aadhaar card as the only document of my identity. When I furnish a copy of this document to purchase a mobile SIM card or for any other work, people consider me a fake person because of my name…they look at me with suspicion,” Rahul, a resident of Akhand Nagar in Indore, told PTI on Tuesday.

People abruptly hang up on him upon his when he introduces himself as Rahul Gandhi over the phone and consider him to be a fake caller. They mock him by asking how did Rahul Gandhi come to live in Indore?

Top BSF officials used to address Rahul’s late father Rajesh Malviya, who used to work as a washerman in the paramilitary force, as “Gandhi”. His father then developed an attachment with the surname and adopted it.

So much so that he was enrolled with the name Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya when he joined school.

A class five dropout, Rahul says he has nothing to do with party politics but he has been facing difficulties because of his name. “I am now considering changing my surname through legal process,” he says.

(With inputs from PTI)