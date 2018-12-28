This New Year, Kolkata company introduces period leave as a gift to its women employees

By Souradip Samanta

This new year, a Kolkata-based digital media company has something special in store for its women employees. The one-year-old firm, FlyMyBiz, has introduced menstrual leave for its women employees, who will get one-day period leave every month from 2019.

Samyo Datta, the founder-CEO of FlyMyBiz, said, “All the women employees in my company will get one extra leave every month. This means, starting from January 2019, they will have twelve holidays as their period leaves in addition to their other holidays.”

When asked about what made him introduce such a leave, Samyo said, “Employee satisfaction is my duty. If they are content, I will be happy too.” However, he is not doing a favour to anybody, he said. “We all know how much mental and physical pain women go through during this phase. Yet nobody comes forward to ease it a bit for them. It is still a social taboo. Apart from this, society puts women through a lot of other sufferings, where we can hardly help out with anything other than posting a few words of solidarity on social media. So, its just an attempt to stand beside women.”

“We are the first company in our state to introduce menstrual leave. In India, we are the third after two Mumbai-based companies which have already started such an initiative,” he claimed.

So, how are the women working in his firm reacting to this New Year gift from their CEO? According to Samyo, all the 12 women working in FlyMyBiz are happy with his decision. “The male employees too have equally welcomed the initiative of the firm,” he added.