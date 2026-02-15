Madhya Pradesh vegetable vendor ‘burgled’ several police houses. Then, law caught up with him
Following the theft, Kotwali police registered a case against unknown persons and launched coordinated searches across Jhabua, Dhar and Alirajpur. Police said technical surveillance later indicated that the accused was moving towards Burhanpur.
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 06:13 AM IST
When a police team cordoned off the road and attempted to intercept him near Burhanpur, Deepesh allegedly slipped into a house to evade arrest. As officers entered the premises, he jumped from the roof in a desperate bid to flee and was seriously injured.
A man who police say nursed a 15-year-old grudge against the force and turned it into a calculated burglary campaign allegedly striking only police homes across Madhya Pradesh has been arrested after a dramatic chase that ended with him leaping off a rooftop while trying to escape.
The accused, Deepesh, a resident of Alirajpur district, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police after investigators linked him to a string of thefts at police residences, including a high-profile break-in at the police lines in Khandwa on the night of January 20.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
According to police, the Khandwa case involved the homes of two traffic police constables, Karanpal Singh and Suresh Khate, posted at the police lines. CCTV cameras installed inside the police premises became the key breakthrough, allowing investigators to identify the suspect.
Following the theft, Kotwali police registered a case against unknown persons and launched coordinated searches across Jhabua, Dhar and Alirajpur. Police said technical surveillance later indicated that the accused was moving towards Burhanpur.
When a police team cordoned off the road and attempted to intercept him near Burhanpur, Deepesh allegedly slipped into a house to evade arrest. As officers entered the premises, he jumped from the roof in a desperate bid to flee and was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later produced before a court in Khandwa, which sent him to judicial custody.
“During questioning, Deepesh allegedly told police that he would steal only from the homes of police personnel,” said a senior police officer, adding that the “accused claimed he had been beaten by a policeman in Alirajpur around 15 years ago and had since decided to target police families as an act of revenge.”
Police now say the same accused carried out thefts at police residences across several districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa and Indore. In all, at least 16 cases of theft and related offences have been registered against him in different districts.
Story continues below this ad
Police said that in the Khandwa incident, Deepesh was working with two other accused, Ramesh and Bhuraliya,who remain absconding. Teams have been formed to track them down.
The investigation has also revealed how the burglaries were planned. Officers said Deepesh would first carry out reconnaissance and specifically look for houses that were locked or had limited movement. Before striking at the police lines, he allegedly posed as a vegetable vendor in the area, quietly observing the routine of police staff and their families. In the Khandwa theft alone, police said, the gang escaped with jewellery and around Rs 30,000 in cash, part of which has since been recovered.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More