Madhya Pradesh vegetable vendor ‘burgled’ several police houses. Then, law caught up with him

When a police team cordoned off the road and attempted to intercept him near Burhanpur, Deepesh allegedly slipped into a house to evade arrest. As officers entered the premises, he jumped from the roof in a desperate bid to flee and was seriously injured.

A man who police say nursed a 15-year-old grudge against the force and turned it into a calculated burglary campaign allegedly striking only police homes across Madhya Pradesh has been arrested after a dramatic chase that ended with him leaping off a rooftop while trying to escape.

The accused, Deepesh, a resident of Alirajpur district, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police after investigators linked him to a string of thefts at police residences, including a high-profile break-in at the police lines in Khandwa on the night of January 20.

According to police, the Khandwa case involved the homes of two traffic police constables, Karanpal Singh and Suresh Khate, posted at the police lines. CCTV cameras installed inside the police premises became the key breakthrough, allowing investigators to identify the suspect.