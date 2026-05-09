This May, Rajasthan’s luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ will run for first time in 45 years

Palace on Wheels train: For the first time in its 45-year history, Rajasthan’s iconic ‘Palace on Wheels’ will operate later this month. Launched in 1982, the Palace on Wheels is considered as the country’s first luxury heritage train and is globally recognised as one of the world’s leading luxury royal trains. It is a joint initiative between Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and Indian Railways (IR).

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Palace on Wheels to run in May for first time in 45 years

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway (NWR) has confirmed the development. “Yes, the train will operate in May. This will be the first time it is running during the month. Earlier, services were not scheduled in May due to the heat. However, this time, there has been significant demand, which is why the train will run,” he said.