This May, Rajasthan’s luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ will run for first time in 45 years

Palace on Wheels train: For the first time in its 45-year history, Rajasthan’s iconic ‘Palace on Wheels’ will operate later this month. Launched in 1982, the Palace on Wheels is considered as the country’s first luxury heritage train and is globally recognised as one of the world’s leading luxury royal trains. It is a joint initiative between Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and Indian Railways (IR).
Palace on Wheels to run in May for first time in 45 years
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway (NWR) has confirmed the development. “Yes, the train will operate in May. This will be the first time it is running during the month. Earlier, services were not scheduled in May due to the heat. However, this time, there has been significant demand, which is why the train will run,” he said.
“May in Rajasthan is not for the faint-hearted. With temperatures soaring past 42 degrees Celsius and the tourist tide at its yearly ebb, most operators choose to wait for September and resume operations then.
A leading nationalised bank — a cornerstone institution of India’s financial landscape — has booked the entire Palace on Wheels for an exclusive journey. In a time when global financial markets have been rattled by international tensions and economic uncertainty, the choice of a nationalised bank to invest in a full-train charter speaks powerfully of institutional confidence in India’s domestic travel ecosystem,” reads the statement.
Luxury tourist train ‘Palace on Wheels’ to run in May for first time (Image: NWR)
Palace on Wheels: Route, Train number
The Palace on Wheels train will operate for a special six-day journey this month from May 20 to May 25. The luxury train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung and cover around 2,610 km during the trip, travelling through destinations including Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Berach, Rana Pratap Nagar, Udaipur, Chanderia, Marwar Junction, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Phulera, among others.
According to North Western Railway’s notification number NWR/CHG/10/2026, the Palace on Wheels will run as train number 00290. It will operate under Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Train Policy.
Palace of Wheels (Train No. 00290): Route Distance Chart
Charter Tour: 20 May 2026 – 25 May 2026 | As per RBS
The train will comprise 22 coaches, including six WPCT-1 saloon coaches, seven WPCT-2 saloon coaches, one Super Deluxe saloon coach, two restaurant-cum-bar coaches, and dedicated kitchen, staff, service and spa cars, among others. The 14 coaches of the Palace-on-Wheels, each coach named after the princely states of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Bundi, Dholpur, Durgapur, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Kota, Sirohi and Udaipur.
Palace of Wheels: Day-wise Itinerary
Train No. 00290 | Charter Tour: 20-25 May 2026 | Delhi Safdarjung to Rajasthan Circuit
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More