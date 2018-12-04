This is my father’s country, no one can remove me: Owaisi to Yogi Adityanath

Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Nizam” barb at him, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said India is his father’s country and no one can remove him from here.

Addressing a poll rally Sunday night, he also said Adityanath was speaking the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he was ignorant about history.

He was reacting to Adityanath’s comments at a rally, in which he said that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, Owaisi would have to “run away” from Hyderabad, just like the Nizam. “The first thing, you (Adityanath) are zero in history…Had you read (history), you would have known that the Nizam did not leave Hyderabad and Mir Osman Ali Khan was made the ‘Raj Pramukh’ and when there was a war with China, the same Nizam had given his gold…he did not run away,” the Hyderabad MP said.

He added that if Adityanath was willing, he could come with him to the Nizam’s grave and offer flowers. “But will you come?…You may ask to change the name of the grave also,” Owaisi said, taking a dig at the renaming of several places in Uttar Pradesh by the Adityanath-led government.

“Yogi, you are a chief minister…speak like a chief minister…. In your constituency, hundreds of children are dying every year due to encephalitis… There is no oxygen in the hospitals of Gorakhpur, you are not worried about that, you are coming here and talking about building walls of hatred…. This is Narendra Modi and his party’s language…,” he added.

“You talk about chasing away an MP….This Hindustan is my father’s country and no one can remove me from here,” Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath urged voters in Telangana to elect the BJP to power if they want to see Hyderabad transform into ‘Bhagyanagar’. Addressing an election rally in Goshamahal constituency, Adityanath said, “If Hyderabad has to be transformed into ‘Bhagyanagar’ then I call upon you to support BJP to form government (in Telangana).”