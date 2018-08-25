Indo-Pak, Rafale deal, 2019 polls, RSS: How Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi during his foreign tour

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a panel at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), in London on Friday. (PTI photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a panel at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), in London on Friday. (PTI photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will conclude his two-day tour of London with an address to the Indian Overseas Congress Saturday. On Friday, Gandhi interacted with students of the London School of Economics (LSE) where he said the 2019 Lok Sabha election was an ideological battle, and that the Congress would only ally with parties which were on the same platform. The Congress chief also said that the elections would be “pretty straightforward”, with the BJP on one side and the entire Opposition on the other.

The Congress chief also addressed a gathering at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, where he compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world” and accused it of “changing the nature of India”.

Gandhi is on the overseas tour to Germany and the United Kingdom for the last couple of days. Before heading to London, he visited Berlin where he targeted the Central government saying, “While his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred.”

Here is how Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP on different issues:

On his first day in London on Friday, Gandhi raised various issues including Rafale deal, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Women’s Reservation Bill, employment in India, Doklam stand-off, and India-Pakistan relations. He also compared RSS to the Muslim Brotherhood.

‘2019 election between BJP and Opposition-alliance’

Gandhi said the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be fought between the BJP and the Opposition alliance as for the first time there has been a “systematic attack” on Indian institutions. “The next election is pretty straightforward. On one side there is BJP and on the other side, there is every opposition party. The reason is, for the first time, Indian institutions are under attack,” he said, adding that the first priority of the Congress is to defeat the BJP and stop the institutions in India from being encroached upon.

“What we’re defending is the onslaught on the Indian Constitution. I and the entire opposition have agreed, that our first priority is to stop the poison being spread,” Gandhi said.

Govt changed Rafale deal to favour an industrialist

At the London School of Economics, Gandhi also raked up the multi-billion Rafale deal in the UK, accusing the PM Modi-led NDA government of changing the contract to benefit an industrialist who was in debt. Gandhi has been attacking the BJP government for allegedly inking the deal at a much higher price than the one the previous UPA regime had negotiated to benefit “one businessman”.

Rahul Gandhi on Women’s Reservation Bill

Speaking about the Women’s Reservation Bill in India, the 48-year-old leader said the Congress would happily co-operate with the BJP if they wish to pass the bill. Gandhi added that he has already sent a message to PM Modi regarding this. “I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP,” Gandhi said.

India facing a full-blown crisis on the employment front

The Congress president also raised the issue of unemployment and said India was facing a “full blown crisis” of unemployment and the Government was refusing to admit it. “The jobs crisis can be addressed, but India has to first accept that there is a problem,” he said. Comparing China with India, Gandhi said: “Where China creates 50,000 jobs a day, only 450 jobs are created in a day in India. This is a catastrophe”.

He further said that India has a bigger role to play for the world as the nation is more refined now.

‘Chinese are still in Doklam today’

Rahul Gandhi also raised the Doklam issue and said the standoff with China over Doklam was not an “isolated issue” but part of a “sequence of events”, and that India could have stopped it had Modi been carefully watching the process. “Prime Minister is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. Doklam is not an isolated issue. It was a part of a sequence of events, it was a process. If he (PM Modi) was carefully watching the process, he could’ve stopped it,” Gandhi said claiming that the “truth is the Chinese are still in Doklam today.”

Rahul Gandhi on Indo-Pak issue

Attacking PM Modi over India-Pakistan relations, Rahul said Modi does not have a “deeply thought-out strategy” on Pakistan but admitted that it is “very difficult” to converse with Islamabad, as there is no single institution in that country that holds supremacy.

He said, “Answering a question on how India could improve its relations with Pakistan, now that there is a new elected government, Gandhi said: “As regards to Pakistan, the question is whom do you talk to in Pakistan. From our perspective, there are a number of institutions in Pakistan (that rule). The difficulty from Indian perspective is which institution you talk to. Some of the institutions are hostile to India. Some of the institutions are attacking India”. “It’s very difficult to converse with Pakistan because there is no one institution that holds supremacy. So we wait until they come to form a cohesive structure,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi compares RSS to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood

At LSE, Gandhi compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Muslim Brotherhood, a political Islamist group with strong presence in the Arab world, particularly Egypt, and said that the Sangh fountainhead wants one ideology to run through every single institution and crush all other ideas. “We are fighting an organisation RSS which is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven’t tried to do this. The RSS’ idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. When the Congress Party comes to power, Samajwadi (Party) comes to power, the BSP comes to power or the DMK comes, they don’t try to attack and capture India’s institutions. What we are dealing with is a completely new idea. It is an old idea being reborn and it is similar to the idea that exists in the Arab World with the Muslim Brotherhood -that one ideology should run through every single institution – one idea should crush all other ideas,” Gandhi said.

Rahul spoke about the unprecedented press conference held by four most senior judges of the Supreme Court earlier this year. “You see the response of four Supreme Court judges who came out and said (that) we are not being allowed to do our work. You see (former RBI governor) Raghuram Rajan and the shock of demonetisation. You can see India’s institutions being torn down one by one,” he said.

‘Note ban, GST made India angry, reason for lynching’

In his address in Hamburg, Germany, the Congress chief attributed incidents of lynchings to “anger” emanating from joblessness and “destruction” of small businesses due to demonetisation and the “poorly implemented” GST by the ruling BJP. “PM Modi demonetised the Indian economy and destroyed the cash flow” of all small and medium businesses rendering millions jobless. They imposed a badly conceptualised GST which complicated lives further,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi Wednesday said the BJP-led government’s weakening of “support structures” provided to the marginalised castes and sections, demonetisation and a “badly implemented” GST were the reasons for increasing incidents of mob lynchings and attacks on dalits and minorities. “These three things that the government has done has made India angry …When you hear about lynchings, attacks on dalits, attacks on minorities…that is the reason for it.”

Rahul Gandhi gives ISIS example

Addressing a gathering at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg Wednesday, Gandhi said that exclusion of a large number of people from the development process could lead to the creation of terrorist groups. He further said that after the US attacked Iraq in 2003, they brought a law that stopped a particular tribe in Iraq from getting jobs in the government and in the army. “It seemed like a very innocuous decision at that time,” he said. “But it resulted in a large number of people joining insurgency that fought the US and caused massive casualties.”

“It did not end there. That insurgency slowly entered empty spaces. It entered the empty space in Iraq and in Syria and then it connected with…a horrific idea called ISIS,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi on hugging PM Modi

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack during a Parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, “When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, some within my party did not like it.” Basic idea is that if someone hates you, it is something that they are doing, responding to it with hate is foolish, it won’t solve any problem. You are in full control of how you react, he said on being asked about hugging PM Modi during No-Confidence motion.

