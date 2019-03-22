This govt needs to stop pretending to be Indian Army: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at PM

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces should never be questioned and the ruling government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army.

“The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned. To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right. This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous,” Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Yadav’s remark comes after PM Modi took to Twitter and criticised rival parties over the Pulwama attack.

Earlier today, in a series of tweets, Modi slammed Congress’ Sam Pitroda for enquiring more about the Balakot strike and questioning how many were killed in the operation.

Stating that Opposition insults the Armed forces time and again, Modi urged people to question Opposition leaders on their statements.

“Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics. India stands firmly with our forces,” Modi said.

In his attack on SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav’s comment on how parliamentary forces are disappointed with the government, Modi said, “Opposition is the natural habitat of terror apologists and questioners of our armed forces. This reprehensible statement by a senior leader like Ram Gopal Ji insults all those who have given their lives in protecting Kashmir. It humiliates the families of our martyrs.”

On Thursday, referring to the Pulwama attack, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had said, “This was a conspiracy…But, when there will be a change of government, investigations will be done and prominent people will come under the scanner, who had pushed our youth to death to garner votes.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said RG Yadav’s remarks were a “big example of dirty politics” and an “attempt to demoralise” security forces.