Anurag Kashyap back on Twitter after Jamia incident: ‘This govt is fascist, can’t stay silent any longer’

The assault on students at Jamia Millia by Delhi police prompted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to return on Twitter and expressed his anger on the recent developments. Reacting to police lathicharge on the Jamia students, Kashyap called the Modi government “fascist” and said, “he can’t stay silent any longer”.

“This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet,” he wrote on Twitter.

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Kashyap’s protest comes after several students, who were protesting against the contentious amendment in the Citizenship Act, were beaten up and detained by Delhi police who entered their campus on Sunday. The incident triggered several protests in universities across the country including Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad University, Delhi University, IIT Bombay, and others. Follow Jamia, AMU protest LIVE Updates

Other voices from the film industry also condemned the police action inside the Jamia University. Actor Taapsee Pannu said the videos of police action inside the campus were heartbreaking. “Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart and hopes all together. Irreversible damage, and I’m not talking about just the life and property,” she tweeted.

Director Sudhir Mishra tweeted, “In 1987, I made a film called ‘Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin’ on the background of student politics. Towards the climax, the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students. Nothing has changed. Terrible that now we know where the flowers (have) gone. Crushed!”

Actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma said, “We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice.”

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

Hollywood star John Cusack also took note of the videos from inside the campus, which have gone viral on social media. He first asked the context of the protests and wrote, “Reports from Delhi are – it was a war zone last night – Fascism is not a joke – we use the word with the understanding, it’s deadly.”

“On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?” @RanveerOfficial, @karanjohar, @ayushmannk, @RajkummarRao” tweeted actor Sayani Gupta, tagging fellow actors Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurana, Rajkjumar Rao and director Karan Johar.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also condemned the police action while appealing for peaceful protests. “I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy, the citizens have the right to peacefully protest. I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!,” he wrote on Twitter.

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

South star Siddharth tweeted, “These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana. Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest.”

“Those who are clapping or silent at this time, do not panic, when the same police and people do this to you, we will still fight and speak for you,” actor Mohamad Zeeshan Ayyub posted on Twitter.

Actor Ali Fazal said, “It’s funny, I felt, hey Ali, let’s play it safe all these years. And now I can’t. A lot of my colleagues may not speak up at all. But I pray we all realise there is no job, no career above humanity. Socho, aur time kam hai toh act fast (Think, and if you have no time, then act fast). Irrespective of your political ideologies right now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Its funny,i felt hey ali lets play it safe all these years. And now i cant. a lot of my colleagues may not speak up at all.But i pray we all realise there is no job no career above humanity. socho, aur time kam hai toh act fast.irrespective of your political ideologies right now — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 16, 2019

Actor Swara Bhasker, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led NDA government in the past, wrote, “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed? What is going on #DelhiPolice? Shocking and shameful!”

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

Actors Richa Chadha, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhaskar directors Anubhav Sinha, Onir and Reema Kagti were also among those who voiced support for those protesting against the Act.

