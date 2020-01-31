This govt is cruel, takes away blankets, uses police to oppress women: Former Governor

Former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi said, “hey are taking away blankets from them, oppressing them by using police to harass them.” (Source: PTI) Former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi said, “hey are taking away blankets from them, oppressing them by using police to harass them.” (Source: PTI)

Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Aziz Qureshi on Thursday visited Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow where women have been protesting against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC for the last two weeks, and extended his support to them.

Slamming the government for bringing in the contentious law, Qureshi told mediapersons, “I am here to support the women, to stand by them, to fight the oppression faced by them. The government is cruel. They are taking away blankets from them, oppressing them by using police to harass them.”

“People in this government don’t know the stature of women. Their leaders have used derogatory words for women. Time will give them a slap and leave them ashamed,” Qureshi, who was also the Governor of Uttarakhand and Mizoram, added.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that CAA will not affect Indian citizens, he said, “All the Census programmes that have happened, have they ever asked where a person’s father was born, or where their grandfather was born. If no, then why don’t they remove it and do it the way it has been done till now for years.”

“They have drafted forms and have made columns. They have passed the Bill because they have an enmity with the Nehru-Gandhi family. They are gambling with this to fight off that danger (Gandhi family). It will not work,” he added.

Calling the enactment of new citizenship law as “the foundation for Hindu Rashtra”, he said, “At every step, they (BJP leaders) talk about Pakistan, surgical strike. At every step, they want to create an atmosphere against Muslims. They played the religion card, but it failed. The people of this country don’t want religion, they want bread and employment, education, houses and health,” he added.

Police notice to 100 women protesters, telling them to vacate

* Police on Thursday issued notices to 100 women protesters taking part in the sit-in at Ghanta Ghar since January 17, asking them to vacate the protest site. “We have asked them to vacate the protest site keeping in mind Section 144 of the CrPC being in place in the state,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

