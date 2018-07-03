This government must go in national interest: Congress

The former union minister alleged that Modi was making “false statements” and the country suffered ignominy internationally after images of mob lynchings and crimes against women were aired across the world (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) The former union minister alleged that Modi was making “false statements” and the country suffered ignominy internationally after images of mob lynchings and crimes against women were aired across the world (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Congress today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attack on the opposition, saying it was important that the government be removed in national interest and there was nothing wrong in like-minded parties getting together to achieve this task.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma alleged that Modi had been working with malice since 2014 when he came to power and treated the opposition, especially the Congress, as his personal enemy.

Sharma also attacked him over his claims on the country’s economy, alleging that the BJP’s “undemocratic rule has wrecked havoc on the Indian economy”, with the rupee falling to a new low and a decline in growth.

“The prime minister should not complain that we want to remove him. It is not him, but his government that should be removed in national interest and we will work towards achieving it. The PM need not give us advice on this. Whatever responsibility he has been entrusted with, he has failed…,” he told reporters.

“It is important in national interest that the BJP is removed from power and it is not wrong for the like-minded parties to get together to achieve this,” Sharma said.

The former union minister alleged that Modi was making “false statements” and the country suffered ignominy internationally after images of mob lynchings and crimes against women were aired across the world. “It is important to know that since 2014, the prime minister has worked with malice, ill-intentions and hatred towards the opposition. We have often told him that in a democracy, there are different thoughts and views and he should respect that,” he said.

“He has treated the opposition, especially the Congress, as his personal enemy. Modi hates the party, because he hates dissent and criticism,” he alleged.

Sharma alleged that it was unfortunate that the prime minister makes wrong statements and whatever he speaks, the facts negate it.

“This government has betrayed the people of the country and deceived the country. Mob lynchings are taking place, crimes against women are rising, these images are being seen by the entire world and the country is being defamed. This is happening due to the atmosphere created by this government,” he alleged.

He alleged that the prime minister had a mindset of continuous propaganda.

“He is in perpetual election mode and wants to be in a state of conflict with the opposition. It is this prime minister who has prevented building of any national consensus on key issues,” he alleged.

“They are not interested in the Monsoon Session. They have started raising issues which lead to conflict like in the last session. The PM wants to run away from his accountability before Parliament,” he alleged. Taking on Modi over his claims on the economy, Sharma asked the government to release the comparative analysis of the GDP in 2012 and 2018 and it would clearly display how the BJP was failing Indian economy.

“It is absolutely necessary for Indian economy that the BJP and Modi lose in next elections. Their undemocratic rule has wrecked Indian economy,” he alleged.

The senior Congress leader said the rupee had fallen to an all-time low and core sector growth had fallen to 3.3 per cent, the lowest in 10 months. “The prime minister must answer to the nation,” he asked, alleging that in the last three months, Rs 46,190 crore had gone out of India.

He alleged that people were not depositing money in banks and Modi’s friends were “looting” India and people were losing trust in banks. By the last term of the UPA government, India’s GDP increased by four times, worth USD 2 trillion, but today in 2018, the country’s GDP was only USD 2.6 trillion, Sharma claimed.

“The PM claims there is lack of data on jobs. Who is supposed to give the data when Chief Statistician Of India has not been appointed by the government,” he asked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App