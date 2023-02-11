This government employment exchange is a firm believer in doing a good job

The district office of a government employment exchange is the last place an educated unemployed youth would head to in the hopes of landing a good job. However, the Paalam Project or the City Livelihood Centre in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district is doing a fantastic job of doing just that. And unlike most government employment exchanges, this one focuses mostly on private jobs.

Karur, located near the textile hub of Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu, is known for its industries, but it is more popular for its domestic textile products such as window screens, floor mats, gloves, table mats, etc. The administration partnered with 28 of these companies. Within months after its inception in March 2022, its office was bursting at the seams due to daily visits by jobseekers and entrepreneurs.

T Prabhushankar, the District Collector of Karur, said the aim of the Paalam Project was to act as a bridge between jobseekers and employers.

“We assess the skills required by manufacturers and then provide training in skills required by the local industries. We have trained 345 candidates in 14 sectors so far,” he said

Prabhushankar is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021. The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country. Prabhushankar won in the Skill Development category.

Stating that about 500 people have found jobs through the exchange in less than a year, he added, “They have found jobs mostly in the private sector, including factories, hospitals, schools, universities, bakeries, jewellery units and other companies. Employment through the project ensures they get provident fund (PF), bonus and other employee benefits. The aim behind the Paalam Project was not to come up with an innovative idea but to utilize the many known and unknown government schemes and opportunities available.”

To ensure ease of access, boxes containing application forms have been installed at all 157 village panchayat offices in the district. While applications are collected regularly at the main centre in Karur, aspirants approach the centre directly too.

Advertisement

Elanangai, a coordinator at the centre, said, “On an average day, at least 10 jobseekers visit us. The number can touch 30 on Saturdays. We meet aspirants from all walks of life — plumbers, teachers, electricians, carpenters and engineering graduates looking for office assistant jobs.”

Once the partner companies inform the centre about vacancies, the applications are forwarded to them. Job interviews and selections take place twice a week at the project office. In case of a job offer, a tripartite agreement is signed between the project, the employer and the employee.

Mahalakshmi, 35, is one of the many candidates who got a job through the Paalam Project. The export stitching unit where she works was also set up with the help of the project. The unit availed a loan for start-ups with the help of administration.

Advertisement

“About 25 members are employed here. The stitching of export quality domestic textile products is all about the detail, so the unit was set up under the category of common livelihood groups. A private operator runs the unit as it requires expertise, machines and access to the market and foreign clients,” she said.

The project has faced its share of challenges too. There have been instances of recruits quitting within months of joining. To discourage this, the project is considering introducing a penalty clause, where candidates who quit before a year will be fined 2 per cent of their annual salary.

Besides functioning as an employment exchange, the Paalam Project also has an entrepreneurs’ development cell. Directly coordinated by the District Collector himself, it helps candidates start new production units, businesses, etc.