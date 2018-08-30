This doesn’t augur well for country: Stan Swamy on activists’ arrest in Elgaar Parishad probe

Swamy said he does not yet know the contents of the FIR, based on which Pune police searched his home. Swamy said he does not yet know the contents of the FIR, based on which Pune police searched his home.

Social activist and Jesuit priest, Father Stan Swamy, Wednesday demanded that the false charges against various activists by the Pune police should be dropped. Calling such actions an attack on the freedom to dissent, Swamy said this does not augur well for India’s future. Swamy’s house in Namkum here was searched by a team of Pune police on Tuesday morning.

In his statement issued during a press conference on Wednesday, Swamy demanded that the NHRC “order an immediate, transparent, effective and impartial investigation into the simultaneous, multi-city raids and arrests of human rights activists on false and fabricated accusations and charges.”

Swamy said he does not yet know the contents of the FIR, based on which Pune police searched his home. “Since the purpose of the raid and the list of things were in Marathi, I asked them to give it in Hindi. They had undertaken to provide it in Hindi but have not done that so far,” he said.

“This is an attack on the freedom to dissent. This does not augur well for the future of the country,” he said, adding that he knows three of the arrested people — Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves — having met them in various conferences and such events.

