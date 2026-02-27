Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in just 200 minutes: All you need to know about E Sreedharan’s high-speed rail plan for Kerala

Kerala high speed rail corridor: Technocrat E Sreedharan has announced revised details of a proposed high-speed rail corridor connecting Kerala’s southern and northern regions. As per the plan, the high-speed railway line will run from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur, covering around 465 km in just 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes).

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur high-speed rail project

According to Sreedharan, popularly known as the Metroman, the proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) project is planned to provide connectivity to all three airports in the state. However, for Kannur Airport, he noted that dedicated electric vans will link the airport with the nearest high-speed rail station.

Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kannur HSR corridor: Project cost

As per the proposed plan, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur high-speed rail corridor is estimated to cost around Rs 54,000 crore. However, Sreedharan projected that with a five-year construction timeline and an assumed annual inflation rate of 2 per cent, the final project cost could rise to nearly Rs 56,500 crore.