Evicted from home, Kerala family of 4 goes missing on day of moving into new house; bodies later recovered from river

The family is suspected to have taken the extreme step nearly one and a half weeks after they were evicted from their rented house under the Kothamangalam police station limits. (Photo AI-generated)

A couple died by suspected suicide along with their two young children after struggling with poverty and homelessness despite weeks of attempts by police to arrange shelter and support for them in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Narayanan, 45, a native of Elavanchery in Palakkad, his wife Viji, 43, who was visually impaired, and their two minor children. The family had lived in a rented house near Kothamangalam for the past year, but had been missing since Thursday. Their bodies were recovered from different stretches of the Muvattupuzha river over the last two days.

The family is suspected to have taken the extreme step nearly one and a half weeks after they were evicted from their rented house under the Kothamangalam police station limits. Since the eviction, police had been providing them temporary shelter, food and other essentials while trying to arrange permanent accommodation, officials said.